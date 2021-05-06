Contrasting Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Greenkraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Greenkraft $430,000.00 8.66 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenkraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 2 2 0 2.00 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 173.14%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

