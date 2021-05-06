Contrasting thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 5 4 0 2.18

thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.79%. Given thyssenkrupp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Risk & Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Industria de Diseño Textil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion 0.25 $10.74 billion N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.61 $4.07 billion $0.65 28.25

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 30.89% -164.43% -15.29% Industria de Diseño Textil 7.18% 12.74% 6.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

