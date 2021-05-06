ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.