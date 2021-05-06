ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$11.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

