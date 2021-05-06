Copa (NYSE:CPA) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Copa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,231,000 after buying an additional 105,431 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.