Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$28,770.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,190.
Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00.
CMMC stock opened at C$4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$893.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$4.56.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
