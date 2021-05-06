Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$28,770.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,190.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00.

CMMC stock opened at C$4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$893.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$4.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

