Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

