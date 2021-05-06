Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in April

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

