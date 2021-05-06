Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 51.41. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

