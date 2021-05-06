Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

