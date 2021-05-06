Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CRSR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 21,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

