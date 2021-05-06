Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Plans — Dividend of $0.18

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25. Cosan has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $17.43.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
