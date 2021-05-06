Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

