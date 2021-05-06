Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

COUR opened at $42.01 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

