Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.19 and its 200-day moving average is €52.88. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

