Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Covetrus worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 540,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $38,003,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

CVET opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,756. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

