Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,619 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

