Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 88,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

