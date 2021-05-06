Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

