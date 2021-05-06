Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,385 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 36.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

URI stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.18. 6,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

