Craig Hallum Raises Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target to $61.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
