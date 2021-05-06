Craig Hallum Raises Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target to $61.00

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

