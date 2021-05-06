Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.88

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 114689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRARY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

