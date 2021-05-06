Credit Suisse Group Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

