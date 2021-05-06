Credit Suisse Group Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.80 and a 200-day moving average of $283.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

