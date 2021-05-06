Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 310,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

CXDO stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.35. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crexendo by 927.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

