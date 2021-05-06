Critical Analysis: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) vs. The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI)

The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get The Amacore Group alerts:

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Amacore Group and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Amacore Group and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 3 6 1 2.80

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $82.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Amacore Group and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity $531.99 million 11.48 $39.66 million $1.38 53.33

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Summary

HealthEquity beats The Amacore Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for The Amacore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Amacore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.