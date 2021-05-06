Critical Comparison: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) vs. Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grindrod Shipping and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navigator has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Navigator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.49 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.67 Navigator $301.39 million 2.16 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -41.64

Navigator has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Navigator -2.12% 0.20% 0.10%

Summary

Navigator beats Grindrod Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.