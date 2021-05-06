Critical Survey: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

This table compares Trip.com Group and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25% Generation Hemp N/A N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 4.50 $1.01 billion $1.16 33.16 Generation Hemp $10,000.00 5,428.75 -$7.91 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Generation Hemp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.