Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,868 ($89.73) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 65.12 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,980.32 ($91.20). The company has a market cap of £9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,558.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,385.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Also, insider Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and have sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

