Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.
CRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).
CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,868 ($89.73) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 65.12 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,980.32 ($91.20). The company has a market cap of £9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,558.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,385.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.