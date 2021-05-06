Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,196.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,926.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

