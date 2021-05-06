Crowns (CWS) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $30.86 or 0.00054157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,760 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

