Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,259.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,201.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

