Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
