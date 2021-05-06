Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $189.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $102.56 and a one year high of $189.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

