Csenge Advisory Group Invests $299,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $146.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

