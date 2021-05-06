Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

