Csenge Advisory Group Sells 438 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

