CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.020-3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $922 million-$954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.15 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02-3.24 EPS.

CSGS traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 106,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,400. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,881.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock worth $1,011,332 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.