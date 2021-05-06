CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director David M. Moffett Sells 5,819 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSX opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

