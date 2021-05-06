Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Price Hits $3.34 on Major Exchanges

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded flat against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $562,340.88 and approximately $106,408.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00271246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.51 or 0.01136767 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.00792826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,515.81 or 1.00146974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex Power Coin Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

