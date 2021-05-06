Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $96.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

CFR stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

