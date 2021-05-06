Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

CUBI opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,136. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

