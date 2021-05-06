CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.560-7.680 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.56-7.68 EPS.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

