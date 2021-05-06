Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 319.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 974,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

