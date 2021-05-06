Cwm LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

