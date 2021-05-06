Cwm LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of National Presto Industries worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $723.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

