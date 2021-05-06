Cwm LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OneMain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

