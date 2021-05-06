Cwm LLC Increases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 170,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

