Cwm LLC Purchases 5,881 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of NorthWestern worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,101 shares of company stock worth $1,421,996 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

