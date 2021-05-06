DAD (DAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $80.02 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00083811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.18 or 0.00800732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00101332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.00 or 0.08958402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

